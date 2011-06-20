2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
The Philips Sleek micro sound system MCM233 is flat and wall-mountable to fit any decor. Enjoy music from your CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure.
20 W
This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
3.7
of 5
19
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
JackAng
20/06/2011
Singapore
this system is user friendly. Good job..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
PhoebeLau
30/05/2011
Singapore
My hubby & I are happy with the sound quality. We want to get a digital Tuner for quite some time. At last, we got this set of mico music system. It has a digital tuner which is a must for us. Other features such as sleep timer and USB direct are additional bonus to us. The sleep timer lets us set timer up to 2hours, so that we listen to music till dream time. Good work, Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
KIM_SOONHO
28/04/2011
Singapore
This is one of the best mini component I ever own. It is slim, good quality soothing sound. And have everything I always love. Excellent value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Sleek micro sound system