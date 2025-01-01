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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM710/61

Obsessed with sound

Specifically designed for those who truly appreciate the ultimate in style and technology, Philips MCM710 exudes finesse and quality. Enjoy MP3/WMA music from your portable player with USB Direct playback.

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Relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

  • MP3/WMA-CD

  • USB

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

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