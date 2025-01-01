2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM760/61
Digital Music with CD Ripping
Rip and relish your favorite CDs to MP3 player on the elegant MCM760 Micro Hi-Fi System with superb sound. Easy, one touch recording - without a PC! And you can enjoy your favourite music on your portable MP3 player.
MP3/WMA-CD playback
USB Direct
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.
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