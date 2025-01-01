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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Micro Hi-Fi System

MCM761/61

Obsessed with sound

Good sound is yours to have with the Philips micro hi-fi system. Rip your music directly to an MP3 using the USB Direct. No PC is needed. Elegantly designed with wood-finished speakers for a classic look that won't go out of style.

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Enjoy high fidelity music

Obsessed with sound

  • Ribbon tweeter

  • 150W

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.

One touch MP3 digital recording, no computer needed

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