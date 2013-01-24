  • 2-year warranty

    ShoqBox

    PSS110/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      ShoqBox

      PSS110/00
      Your perfect music companion at home & on the move

      Enjoy superb sound with powerful bass at home or away with the uniquely portable ShoqBox. Savor 60 MP3 or 120 WMA songs in dynamic sound with XSL Acoustics. Your ShoqBox with built-in speakers is small enough to carry or fit anywhere! See all benefits

      Your perfect music companion at home & on the move

      Enjoy superb sound with powerful bass at home or away with the uniquely portable ShoqBox. Savor 60 MP3 or 120 WMA songs in dynamic sound with XSL Acoustics. Your ShoqBox with built-in speakers is small enough to carry or fit anywhere! See all benefits

        • 256MB*
        MP3 and WMA playback

        MP3 and WMA playback

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your GoGear player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Built-in speakers featuring XSL Acoustics for dynamic sound

        Enjoy dynamic sound and powerful bass performance from your ShoqBox with XSL Acoustics. Impressive sound is produced by combining bright, brisk treble and mid range sound with elastic, powerful bass. Innovative use of high-tech materials like titanium cone and neodymium magnet deliver sound output that's nearly double the power of a traditional speaker driver of the same size. Precise tuning between the speaker driver, the small acoustic architecture and the circuitry ensures superbly dynamic sound and optimizes bass performance from the smallest sound enclosure.

        Wake up to your own music or alarm

        This product comes with an easy to use feature that enables you to wake up to your favorite music or a buzzer alarm.

        Use as portable speakers for any music player or PC

        You want dynamic sound and powerful bass output from tiny speakers to liven up your listening experience! Your ShoqBox features a pair of tiny yet powerful speakers that deliver powerful bass with sound big enough to fill a room. Connect the cable from the line-out or headphone port of your audio source to the line-in port of the ShoqBox. Then select the line-in function from the main menu of your ShoqBox. Bring your presentations to life or sit back and enjoy big sounds.

        Travel case included

        A travel case is included for comfort and protection

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Backlight color
          White
          Indications
          • Battery status
          • DBB
          • time
          Lines of text
          5
          Resolution
          128 x 96 pixels
          Type
          LCD

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Hip Hop
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000 Hz  Hz
          Signal/noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >50dB (speaker)
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 2 W RMS (4 ohm, speakers), 2 x3 mW RMS (16 ohm, headphones - note HP not included)
          Volume Control
          digital

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • Windows Media™ Audio
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          MP3 bit rates
          8-320 kbps and VBR
          MP3 sample rates
          • 8  kHz
          • 11.025  kHz
          • 16  kHz
          • 22.050  kHz
          • 32  kHz
          • 44.1  kHz
          • 48  kHz
          WMA bit rates
          5 - 192
          WMA sample rates
          8,11.025,16,22.050,32,44.1,48

        • Storage Media

          Built-in memory capacity
          256 MB
          Built-in memory type
          NAND Flash
          Mass storage class compliant
          Yes
          Music memory capacity, MP3
          up to 60 (128kbps & 4 min.)
          Music memory capacity, WMA
          up to 120 (64kbps & 4 min.)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108 MHz  MHz
          Station presets
          10
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line-in, 3.5 mm
          Cables
          Line-in cable (AY3485)
          DC in
          5 V, D=3.0 mm
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          USB
          USB 1.1

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor/Charger
          multi-voltage, AC:100-240 V, 50-60 Hz, DC: 5 V (AY3192)
          Cables
          Line-in (AY3485)
          CD-ROM
          (AY4493): Device Manager, Musicmatch Jukebox, user manuals
          Pouch
          Travel case (AY4218)
          USB cable
          (AY3841)

        • Green Specifications

          Lead-free soldered product
          Yes

        • System Requirements

          CD-ROM drive
          Yes
          Hard disk space
          50 MB
          PC OS
          Windows 98 SE, 2000, ME, XP
          RAM memory
          96 MB RAM
          USB
          Free USB port

        • Dimensions

          Outer carton dimensions WxDxH
          268 x 204 x 248 mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Packaging Depth
          96 mm  mm
          Packaging Height
          256 mm  mm
          Packaging Width
          230 mm  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          58 x 53 x 182 mm
          Product weight
          0.350  kg

        • Power

          Adaptor type
          multi-voltage (AC: 100 - 240 V, 50 - 60 Hz)
          Battery capacity
          1600 mAh
          Battery Type
          Li-ion
          Charging time
          4  hr
          Playtime on internal battery
          Up to 10 hours
          Rechargeable
          Yes

            • 1MB = 1 million bytes; available storage capacity will be less.
            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
            • Storage capacity based on 4 minutes per song and 64 kbps WMA or 128 kbps MP3 encoding.
            • Windows Media and the Windows logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

