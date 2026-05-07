2 year warranty
Deep cleaning in just 1 minute
Active lubricant
Refreshing scent
Skin-friendly formula
Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*
The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.
Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That’s an entire season’s-worth of clean, hygienic shaving.
4.2
of 5
43
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Ian M B
07/05/2026
United Kingdom
Brilliant blade cleaning concept
Brilliant system cleans really well can't recommend this strongly enough superb system. Only issue is getting hold of the cartridges & being sure your buying the correct one.
Pros
Fantastic
Cons
Getting hold of wash cartridges for 9000i razor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2026-05-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2026-05-07
Red 66
20/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Razor looks like new
Your razor looks new after using this, I could never get my razor as clean as this, I even put my old razor in to the liquid, it came out so clean. I wont use water to clean my razor, I use this after every shave.
Pros
It does what its meant to do.
Cons
May be price, I change mine every month, but still think it is worth buying
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2025-09-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2025-09-20
Green Jaguar
17/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Keeps your shaver like new
The pods are easy to use in the Quick Cleaner and leaves my shaver smelling fresh and clean.
Pros
Convenient
Cons
Quite expensive if product used every day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2025-02-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2025-02-17
comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge