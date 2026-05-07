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  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
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  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
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  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

AccessoriesQuick Clean Pod

QCP20/00

4.2
| (43) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new. Removing cut hair effectively it leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*
See all benefits

Deep cleaning in just 1 minute

Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

  • Deep cleaning in just 1 minute

  • Active lubricant

  • Refreshing scent

  • Skin-friendly formula

Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter

Philips exclusive hygienic formula + multi-grid filter

Philips exclusive hygienic formula combined with a multi-grid filter eliminates cut hair effectively and leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*

Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.

A cartridge is effective for up to three months

A cartridge is effective for up to three months

Each Philips cleaning cartridge is effective for about 30 cleaning cycles with daily usage and up to three months with weekly usage. That’s an entire season’s-worth of clean, hygienic shaving.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

43

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

2

07/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant blade cleaning concept

Brilliant system cleans really well can't recommend this strongly enough superb system. Only issue is getting hold of the cartridges & being sure your buying the correct one.

Pros

Fantastic

Cons

Getting hold of wash cartridges for 9000i razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2026-05-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC13/50 3-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2026-05-07

20/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Razor looks like new

Your razor looks new after using this, I could never get my razor as clean as this, I even put my old razor in to the liquid, it came out so clean. I wont use water to clean my razor, I use this after every shave.

Pros

It does what its meant to do.

Cons

May be price, I change mine every month, but still think it is worth buying

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2025-09-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC16/50 6-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2025-09-20

17/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Keeps your shaver like new

The pods are easy to use in the Quick Cleaner and leaves my shaver smelling fresh and clean.

Pros

Convenient

Cons

Quite expensive if product used every day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2025-02-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Quick Clean Pod Cartridge CC12/50 2-pack cleaning cartridges for electric shaver heads

Date of Use 2025-02-17

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Disclaimers

  1. comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge