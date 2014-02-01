2 year warranty
Discontinued
QG3020/10
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Pete75
01/02/2014
United Kingdom
Best beard trimmer ever
I used the Grooming kit GG3020 for the last 6 years and really loved it. Not only trimmed my beard but also the head and sometimes the body. Charging time was quite good and used for a long time before recharded it. Now after all this years well it's not working so good so I 'm might replace it with the same if I find it in store.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
Kittkatt
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great Product
Excellent performance, easy to use and change heads, copes well with most grooming requirements.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
Jon66
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great Product
Excellent performance, easy to use and change heads, copes well with most grooming requirements.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit