2 year warranty
Discontinued
S1SB/00
High fidelity, premium quality
Philips Fidelio S1 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every details as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go.
High resolution audio
In-ear
Ultra-soft silicone caps
Flat cable
The semi-closed back architecture combined with large, premium-quality drivers, ensure greater bass extension, while the design itself is optimized to minimize sound leakage. Front pressure equalization channels allow for more detailed and balanced sound, which reduces the occlusion effect for a more natural listening experience.
The Fidelio S1 earphones are ergonomically shaped to fit your ear’s natural curve, all the while dispersing pressure. Its lightweight aluminum construction and superior materials ensure long-lasting comfort, allowing you to experience true comfort as you enjoy your music to the fullest.
The metal housing is meticulously engineered to reduce resonance and vibration, delivering authentically precise sound marked by incredible sound detail.
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