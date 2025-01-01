2 year warranty
Discontinued
S2KB/00
High fidelity, premium quality
Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every details as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go.
High resolution audio
In-ear
Ultra-soft silicone caps
Flat cable
Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.
The Fidelio S2 earphones are ergonomically shaped to fit your ear’s natural curve, all the while dispersing pressure. Its lightweight copper alloy construction and superior materials ensure long-lasting comfort, allowing you to experience true comfort as you enjoy your music to the fullest.
Enhance your listening experience with the bypacked Comply® Foam Tips, which comes in 2 custom options. The snug S-series tips provide stay-in-place fit coupled with amazing all-day comfort, while the Ts-series ensure excellent noise insulation, allowing you to tune out from the world and into your music.
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