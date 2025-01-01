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Discontinued

FidelioHeadphones with mic

S2KB/00

High fidelity, premium quality

Philips Fidelio S2 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every details as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go.

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Wherever you go

High fidelity, premium quality

  • High resolution audio

  • In-ear

  • Ultra-soft silicone caps

  • Flat cable

High-powered 13.5mm neodymium drivers for exceptional sound

High-powered 13.5mm neodymium drivers for exceptional sound

Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.

Ergonomic earphones fit perfectly while dispersing pressure

Ergonomic earphones fit perfectly while dispersing pressure

The Fidelio S2 earphones are ergonomically shaped to fit your ear’s natural curve, all the while dispersing pressure. Its lightweight copper alloy construction and superior materials ensure long-lasting comfort, allowing you to experience true comfort as you enjoy your music to the fullest.

2 Comply™ Foam Tips for comfy fit and noise isolation

Enhance your listening experience with the bypacked Comply® Foam Tips, which comes in 2 custom options. The snug S-series tips provide stay-in-place fit coupled with amazing all-day comfort, while the Ts-series ensure excellent noise insulation, allowing you to tune out from the world and into your music.

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