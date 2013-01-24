Home
    CD lens cleaner

    SAC2560/10
    Clean and protect your CD and DVD player
      CD lens cleaner

      SAC2560/10
      Clean and protect your CD and DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD and DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a CD and DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust and debris. See all benefits

        Clean and protect your CD and DVD player

        • CD and DVD
        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        The voice instructions on this easy to use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

        Safe dry brush cleaning system

        The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD players laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

        Technical Specifications

        • Storage Media

          Supported formats
          • CD-Audio
          • CD-ROM
          • DVD-ROM

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          14 languages

        • Packaging Data

          Quantity
          1
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95904 9
          Gross weight
          .12  kg
          Tare weight
          .04  kg
          Net weight
          .08  kg
          Width
          159  mm
          Height
          19  mm
          Length
          248  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95980 3
          Quantity
          72
          Gross weight
          11.08  kg
          Tare weight
          1.1  kg
          Net weight
          9.98  kg
          Width
          395  mm
          Height
          290  mm
          Length
          549  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95979 7
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          .84  kg
          Tare weight
          .14  kg
          Net weight
          .70  kg
          Width
          95  mm
          Height
          265  mm
          Length
          173  mm

