Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Cleans & Protects
Non-abrasive cassette deck cleaner with special cleaning fluid.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cleans & Protects
Non-abrasive cassette deck cleaner with special cleaning fluid.
Cleans & Protects
Non-abrasive cassette deck cleaner with special cleaning fluid.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cleans & Protects
Non-abrasive cassette deck cleaner with special cleaning fluid.
Audio cassette cleaner
Total:
Non-abrasive cloth tape gently travels across the player's heads, removing all dust, dirt and oxide build-up.
This cleaning fluid is specially formulated to gently clean away dirt, dust and oxide build-up. Works with the non-abrasive cloth tape.
Simple operation as easy as playing a tape. Just apply fluid and "play".
Specially formulated cleaning fluid and non-abrasive cloth tape work together to thoroughly and safely clean away dust, dirt and oxide build-up.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton