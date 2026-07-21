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2 year warranty

7-day return

Wireless HiFi Headphone

Discontinued

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Wireless HiFi Headphone

SBCHC8440/39

Wireless HiFi Headphone

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting