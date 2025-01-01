2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBCHC8540/39
Wireless
Just imagine it, headphones so comfortable you can hardly feel them and no cables to limit your music enjoyment
With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your reciever unit and have it ready for use at any moment.
Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.
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