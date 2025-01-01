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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphone

SBCHC8540/39

Wireless

Just imagine it, headphones so comfortable you can hardly feel them and no cables to limit your music enjoyment

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Automatic tuning

Wireless

FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

With high frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

Energizing docking station stores and re-charges receiver

The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your reciever unit and have it ready for use at any moment.

Automatic tuning simplifies tuning reception frequency

Pressing the handy tuning button on the headphone sets the microprocessor-controlled circuit going to optimally tune the transmission frequency for the best possible reception and superb audio quality.

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