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2 year warranty
7-day return
Wireless HiFi Headphone
Discontinued
Support
SBCHC8540/39
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User manual
All (3)
When does the GREEN charging light go out on my Philips headphones?
Power light does not light up when my Philips headphones are connected to power
Can I leave Philips headphones on the base after use?
I hear music from my neighbours on my Philips headphones