Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Lightweight Headphones

    SBCHL140/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultra lightweight Ultra lightweight Ultra lightweight
      -{discount-value}

      Lightweight Headphones

      SBCHL140/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultra lightweight

      An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound. See all benefits

      Lightweight Headphones

      Ultra lightweight

      An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound. See all benefits

      Ultra lightweight

      An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound. See all benefits

      Lightweight Headphones

      Ultra lightweight

      An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Lightweight Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultra lightweight

        • On-ear
        • Grey

        Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

        A soft plastic part on the earshell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

        Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort and fit

        The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

        30mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          19.5  cm
          Height
          22.4  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.057  kg
          Gross weight
          0.117  kg
          Tare weight
          0.06  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49787 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          22  cm
          Width
          22  cm
          Height
          26  cm
          Nett weight
          0.342  kg
          Gross weight
          1.028  kg
          Tare weight
          0.686  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49788 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Voice coil
          copper
          Frequency response
          18 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          96  dB
          Speaker diameter
          30  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us