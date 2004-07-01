  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Durable Lightweight Durable Lightweight Durable Lightweight
      -{discount-value}

      Durable Lightweight

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

      Lightweight Headphones

      Durable Lightweight

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

      Durable Lightweight

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

      Lightweight Headphones

      Durable Lightweight

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

        Durable Lightweight

        Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

        A soft plastic part on the earshell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

        30mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          96  dB
          Speaker diameter
          30  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.29  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          35.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.95  kg
          Tare weight
          0.34  kg
          Width
          18.9  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 75948 9
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          11.9  kg
          Height
          51.6  cm
          Length
          73.4  cm
          Nett weight
          7.6  kg
          Tare weight
          4.3  kg
          Width
          39.7  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 75949 6
          Number of consumer packagings
          48

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.157  kg
          Height
          22.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.064  kg
          Tare weight
          0.093  kg
          Width
          17.7  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 75947 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

