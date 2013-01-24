Home
    Headband headphones

    SBCHP400/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Dynamic bass Dynamic bass Dynamic bass
      Headband headphones

      SBCHP400/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Dynamic bass

      This slim powerful hi-fi stereo headphone provides you with a perfect listening experience at home or on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Headband headphones

      Dynamic bass

      This slim powerful hi-fi stereo headphone provides you with a perfect listening experience at home or on the go. See all benefits

      Dynamic bass

      This slim powerful hi-fi stereo headphone provides you with a perfect listening experience at home or on the go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Headband headphones

      Dynamic bass

      This slim powerful hi-fi stereo headphone provides you with a perfect listening experience at home or on the go. See all benefits

        Dynamic bass

        at home and on the go

        • Soft comfy cushions

        32mm speaker driver delivers high performance sound

        The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

        Hear what's going on and listen to your DJ style headphone

        It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear

        A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

        Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

        With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

        Folds flat to fits easily in your bag

        A convenient folding mechanism means the earshell folds flat for compact storage in your pocket or bag.

        Technical Specifications

• Sound

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Frequency response
          20 - 25 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          500  mW
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-sided
          Cable length
          2  m
          Connector
          3.5 & 6.3  mm
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Type of cable
          LC-OFC

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.29  kg
          Height
          24.9  cm
          Nett weight
          0.142  kg
          Tare weight
          0.148  kg
          Width
          19.8  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 80489 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          9.862  kg
          Height
          57  cm
          Length
          47.5  cm
          Nett weight
          3.408  kg
          Tare weight
          6.454  kg
          Width
          46  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 81618 2
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          2.148  kg
          Height
          28.3  cm
          Length
          46  cm
          Nett weight
          0.852  kg
          Tare weight
          1.296  kg
          Width
          22.2  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 81617 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

