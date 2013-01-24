Home
      Studio quality

      Liven up the occasion with an electret microphone for studio-quality recordings.

        Studio quality

        Electret condenser ensures studio quality sound and clarity

        The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic details for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.

        Minimized noise when switching between on and off

        You'll not hear any annoying 'clicks' when switching this microphone on and off.

        Omni-directional design picks up sound from all directions

        This microphone's sensor is equally sensitive to sound from all directions.

        The 3m-long cable is ideal for use with microphones

        Give yourself extra freedom of movement with little risk of tripping or tangling.

        Windshield improves sound quality by preventing noise

        The integrated windshield prevents disturbing noises from wind gusts or breathing too close to the microphone.

        Die-cast housing reduces resonance and extends product life

        The tough metal body not only withstands rough handling, but also reduces resonance. The benefit is a longer operational life and a better reproduction.

        Convenient box for microphone and cable storage

        The safe and convenient way to store your microphone and cable after use.

        Table stand allows hands-free use on a flat surface

        This sturdy stand securely holds the microphone in place on any flat surface.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          50 - 18 000  Hz
          Impedance
          600
          Polar pattern
          Omni directional
          Sensitivity microphone
          -45 dB +/- 3 dB
          Type
          Electret

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          3 m
          Connector
          3.5 - 6.3 mm mono

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          1

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          24.7  cm
          Width
          14.7  cm
          Depth
          7.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.29  kg
          Gross weight
          0.59  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3  kg
          EAN
          87 10101 67951 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          55.5  cm
          Width
          47.5  cm
          Height
          39  cm
          Nett weight
          6.96  kg
          Gross weight
          15.5  kg
          Tare weight
          8.54  kg
          EAN
          87 10101 87411 1
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 10101 87410 4
          Gross weight
          1.9  kg
          Height
          9  cm
          Length
          46  cm
          Nett weight
          0.87  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          1.03  kg
          Width
          26.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Microphone adaptor plug
        • Battery
        • Box
        • Slider

