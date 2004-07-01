  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Pronto

    Home Theater Control Panel

    SBCRU930/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Easy, single-handed control Easy, single-handed control Easy, single-handed control
      -{discount-value}

      Pronto Home Theater Control Panel

      SBCRU930/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Easy, single-handed control

      The cost-effective control solution for all your audio and video devices, customizable to the needs of you and your family.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Pronto Home Theater Control Panel

      Easy, single-handed control

      The cost-effective control solution for all your audio and video devices, customizable to the needs of you and your family.

      Easy, single-handed control

      The cost-effective control solution for all your audio and video devices, customizable to the needs of you and your family.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Pronto Home Theater Control Panel

      Easy, single-handed control

      The cost-effective control solution for all your audio and video devices, customizable to the needs of you and your family.

      Similar products

      See all Universal remote controls

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Pronto

        Pronto

        Home Theater Control Panel

        Total:

        Easy, single-handed control

        Control multiple devices with a single touch

        Control multiple devices with a single touch

        One-touch control allows you to perform multiple commands with one press of a button via a macro. A macro combines a string of pre-programmed commands under one single button. Therefore, it simply takes one button press to execute a series of functions.

        Extensive infrared code database for most devices & brands

        A universal IR code database refers to a library of infrared codes built-in to a particular remote. This feature allows a remote to control your equipment without needing to learn individual signals. Select the correct infrared code sets in the database for the devices you want to control, to enable control of virtually every audio/video system element on the market today – regardless of model or brand.

        Convenient IR learning from another remote

        Learning functionality refers to the process through which a remote control captures and stores infrared signals from other remotes for later use. When device codes are not included in the on-board database, they can always be learned from the original remote, simply by pointing to it.

        Programmable hard buttons for access to popular functions

        Programmable hard buttons give the user direct access to the most frequently used remote control functions, such as volume up or down, channel up or down and cursor navigation keys.

        Greyscale LCD displays realistic, easy to see buttons

        Create own layout in shades of gray. Easy selection of buttons and commands using the touch screen.

        On-device editing to customize the remote's user interface

        Final adjustments of macros, delays, timers and devices can be done on the remote to ensure proper functionality. Enter the settings menu and select the appropriate action: label, add, delete, move.

        PC software to create your own user interface

        PC software is included in the box to customize the user interface of the remote i.e. to create your own screens and define a personal look. After installing the software, and creating your user interface, download it to the remote either via RS232, USB or wirelessly.

        LCD screen with backlighting for convenience in the dark

        Backlighting is a feature that illuminates the LCD screen or keypad for use in the dark. The two most common types of backlighting include LED and electroluminescent (EL). Remotes backlit with LEDs are typically bright but uneven with a yellow or green color, while EL panels are smooth with blue, white or green shades.

        Digital Contrast Control button optimizes viewing clarity

        The contrast determines how "clear" an LCD screen is for viewing. Digital contrast control is a specific adjustment that allows you to customize the screen’s visible characteristics.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Resolution
          160 x 100 pixels
          Touch panel
          Yes
          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight color
          Green
          Display colors
          4
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          3.2  inch

        • Infrared Capabilities

          Operating distance
          33 ft (10 m)
          Learning IR codes
          Yes
          Learning frequency range
          Up to 78 kHz and 455 kHz
          Universal IR code database
          Yes
          Number of brands in database
          Over 250
          Transmitting LEDs
          2

        • Customization

          Editor application on PC
          NeoEdit
          On screen customization
          Yes
          Full screen configurability
          No
          Transparency
          No
          Alpha-blending
          No
          Macros
          Up to 250 steps

        • Convenience

          Hard buttons
          Yes
          Cursor key
          Yes
          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Clock with calendar
          Yes
          Multi language
          No
          Pick up sensor
          No
          Programmable timers
          No
          Cradle/ docking station
          No

        • Connectivity

          RS232
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Master carton weight
          1.8  kg
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Product depth
          177  mm
          Product height
          33  mm
          Product width
          74  mm
          Product weight
          0.220  kg
          Temperature range (operation)
          5°C to 45°C

        • System Specifications

          CPU
          Mitsubishi 16 bit
          Flash memory size
          1 MB

        • System Requirements

          CD-ROM drive
          Yes
          Hard disk space
          75 MB
          PC OS
          Windows 98 SE, 2000, ME
          RAM memory
          64 MB

        • Accessories

          Batteries
          3 x AA
          Printed User Guide
          Yes
          RS232 cable
          Yes
          User Guide on CD-ROM
          Yes
          Warranty Card
          Yes
          Docking Station
          No

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.