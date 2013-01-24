  • 2-year warranty

      Digital Baby Food Thermometer you can rely on for your child's health and safety. Gives quick accurate measurement so baby food is never too hot.

      Baby Food Thermometer

Baby's food always just right!

Digital Baby Food Thermometer you can rely on for your child's health and safety. Gives quick accurate measurement so baby food is never too hot.

      Baby's food always just right!

      Digital Baby Food Thermometer you can rely on for your child's health and safety. Gives quick accurate measurement so baby food is never too hot.

      Digital Baby Food Thermometer you can rely on for your child's health and safety. Gives quick accurate measurement so baby food is never too hot.

        Baby's food always just right!

        Quick and reliable temperature measurement within seconds

        Never too hot, never too cold - the "Just Right" digital thermometer quickly tells you if the milk or food is safe to eat or drink. It takes the guessing out of warming bottles or jars and is great for checking if food is still warm enough after taking a short break in feeding.

        Fits every kind of bottle like oval, round and 'wide-necks'

        The product is designed in such a way that all kind of sizes and shapes of bottles and jars fit in.

        Allows boiling or sterilizing without damaging electronics

        By detaching the sensitive temperature measuring electronics from the pacifier, you can safely sterilize or boil the part your baby comes into contact with.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Ready indicator
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          Battery
          User Manual
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR41
          Number of batteries
          2
          Operating time on battery
          600  hr
          Removable/ replaceable
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Humidity
          Waterproof up to 1.5m
          Operating temperature range
          32-45C (90-110F)  °C
          Accuracy
          +/-0.2C
          Measurement time
          10  s

