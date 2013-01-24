  • 2-year warranty

      Help your child find her way back to you

      Address recorder to record your baby's or toddler's vital information for quick reference in case of emergency. Handy and comfortable to wear, visible on trouser, jacket or bag.

      Help your child find her way back to you

      Address recorder to record your baby's or toddler's vital information for quick reference in case of emergency. Handy and comfortable to wear, visible on trouser, jacket or bag.

        Adress recorder

        Total:

        Help your child find her way back to you

        Records a child's vital details for use in emergency

        If your child has wandered off and needs help to find you, it's reassuring to know that he or she has vital contact information at the touch of a button.

        Digitally record your child's name plus your contact details

        Digital voice recording provides a quick, secure and easy way to record the essential contact details that may save valuable time if you should ever inadvertently loose sight of your child.

        Attach to clothes or bag, to make sure it's always with you

        To make sure it is always with you but out of the way.

        Ensures your child can not over-record your message

        Requiring a sharp pencil to be inserted into a small hole to activate recording, it's virtually impossible for your child to erase, change or over-record your digital message of essential contact information.

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

        The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio Recording

          Recording time
          upto 20 seconds

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          Battery
          User Manual
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          GP76A
          Number of batteries
          4
          Operating time on battery
          50  hr
          Removable/ replaceable
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Complies with
          EU & USA Toy regulation

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

