  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Magic Mirror

    SBCSC910/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words
      -{discount-value}

      Magic Mirror

      SBCSC910/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words

      Playing is essential for baby's development. By encouraging hand eye coordination and speech, Philips' learning toys help your baby develop skills, confidence and personality while having fun doing so!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Magic Mirror

      Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words

      Playing is essential for baby's development. By encouraging hand eye coordination and speech, Philips' learning toys help your baby develop skills, confidence and personality while having fun doing so!

      Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words

      Playing is essential for baby's development. By encouraging hand eye coordination and speech, Philips' learning toys help your baby develop skills, confidence and personality while having fun doing so!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Magic Mirror

      Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words

      Playing is essential for baby's development. By encouraging hand eye coordination and speech, Philips' learning toys help your baby develop skills, confidence and personality while having fun doing so!

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Magic Mirror

        Total:

        Triggers Baby's 1st Sounds & Words

        Your baby hears your voice while falling asleep

        Give your baby the pleasure and reassurance of hearing your voice or enjoying a familiar bedtime story as he or she falls gently asleep.

        Replays pre-recorded soothing sounds for babies

        Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop its hand-eye coordination.

        Complies with all relevant toy standards for child safety

        By complying with the strictest toy standards and paying careful attention to responsible design, this product is safe for your child to play with.

        Automatically records your baby's sounds

        This fascinating and fun way to stimulate your baby's aural development automatically records baby's sounds and then plays them back three times.

        Unbreakable mirror uses flexible plastic instead of glass

        Even when thrown on the ground or slammed against a wall, there's no danger of this mirror ever breaking because it's made flexible plastic.

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

        The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio Playback

          Automatic playback
          Yes

        • Audio Recording

          Automatic recording
          Yes
          Pre-recorded sounds
          Yes
          Recording time
          upto 6 seconds

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          Battery
          User Manual
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          3
          Operating time on battery
          10  hr
          Removable/ replaceable
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Complies with
          EU & USA Toy regulation

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us