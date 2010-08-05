  • 2-year warranty

      6 different images to fit your child's age

      Make bedtime a special moment for you and your child. By projecting soothing images on the wall or ceiling which match your baby's age you stimulate your child's aural and visual development!

        6 different images to fit your child's age

        Choose slides for various stages in your baby's development

        With high-contrast shapes for new-born babies, vivid colours and forms for up to 6 months old and recognizable objects for older babies, there's a set of images that will appeal to your baby. The shapes stimulate visual development as well as help your baby fall gently asleep.

        Soothing pre-recorded sounds of nature

        Natural sounds like the sea, a heartbeat and running water are both reassuring and sleep-inducing for your baby. Choose the sound that is most comforting for your baby.

        Replays pre-recorded soothing sounds for babies

        Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop its hand-eye coordination.

        Projects gently rotating images on the wall or ceiling

        The relaxing movement of the projected images help your child fall asleep while stimulating visual development.

        Complies with all relevant toy standards for child safety

        By complying with the strictest toy standards and paying careful attention to responsible design, this product is safe for your child to play with.

        Adjust the playing time according to your baby's needs

        Set the playing time you like to have by selecting the desired playing time.

        Bring bedtime stories to life by drawing your own slides

        Add a fun dimension to fairy tales and nursery rhymes, and stimulate your child's creativity by creating your own slides with a waterproof pen and the blanks provided.

        Unbreakable mirror uses flexible plastic instead of glass

        Even when thrown on the ground or slammed against a wall, there's no danger of this mirror ever breaking because it's made flexible plastic.

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

        The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio Recording

          Pre-recorded sounds
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Gentle fade out of light
          Yes
          Gentle fade out of sound
          Yes
          Programmable timers
          5-8-10 min
          Number of included slides
          6
          Spare slides
          2
          Rotation of images
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          User Manual

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          4
          Operating time on battery
          4  hr
          Removable/ replaceable
          Yes
          Batteries included
          No

        • Technical specifications

          Complies with
          EU & USA Toy regulation

