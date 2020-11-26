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    • Feeding on-the-go Feeding on-the-go Feeding on-the-go

      Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

      SCD150/71

      Feeding on-the-go

      The stylish ThermaTote holds 2 Philips Avent Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

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      Avent Neoprene ThermaBag
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      Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

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      Feeding on-the-go

      Designed to hold Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

      • Navy
      Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

      Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

      For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

      Sleek, slim and versatile design

      Sleek, slim and versatile design

      Perfect for day trips with baby or just when you’re out and about.

      Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

      Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

      Wide adjustable shoulder strap

      The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Travel ease
        • Holds AVENT Bottles and VIA
        • Holds AVENT Magic Cups
        • Keeps warm or cool for 4 hours
        Ease of Use
        • Compact
        • Lightweight

      • Design

        Color
        Navy blue

      • Country of origin

        Cambodia
        Yes

      • Material

        Neoprene
        Yes

      • What is included

        ThermaTote
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 6 - 12 months
        • 0 - 6 months

      • Maximum comfort

        Adjustable shoulder strap
        Yes

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