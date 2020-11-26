The stylish Avent ThermaTote holds 2 Avent Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel.
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