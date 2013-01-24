Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

    SCD150/72
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Feeding on-the-go Feeding on-the-go Feeding on-the-go
      Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

      SCD150/72

      Feeding on-the-go

      The stylish Avent ThermaTote holds 2 Avent Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel.

      Feeding on-the-go

      The stylish Avent ThermaTote holds 2 Avent Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel.

        Feeding on-the-go

        Designed to hold Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

        • Blue
        Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

        Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

        For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

        Sleek, slim and versatile design

        Sleek, slim and versatile design

        Perfect for day trips with baby or just when you’re out and about.

        Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

        Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

        Wide adjustable shoulder strap

        The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Cambodia
          Yes

        • What is included

          ThermaTote
          1  pcs

        • Convenience

          Travel ease
          • Holds AVENT Bottles and VIA
          • Holds AVENT Magic Cups
          • Keeps warm or cool for 4 hours
          Ease of Use
          • Compact
          • Lightweight

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 6 - 12 months
          • 0 - 6 months

        • Design

          Color
          Blue

        • Material

          Neoprene
          Yes

        • Maximum comfort

          Adjustable shoulder strap
          Yes

