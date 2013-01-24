Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Analogue baby monitor

    SCD361/00
    Simply hear your baby
      Analogue baby monitor

      SCD361/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Simply hear your baby

      Enables you to be in constant contact with your baby. With 2 channels for minimized interference and low power indication. For complete reassurance.

      Analogue baby monitor

      Simply hear your baby

      Enables you to be in constant contact with your baby. With 2 channels for minimized interference and low power indication. For complete reassurance.

      Simply hear your baby

      Enables you to be in constant contact with your baby. With 2 channels for minimized interference and low power indication. For complete reassurance.

      Analogue baby monitor

      Simply hear your baby

      Enables you to be in constant contact with your baby. With 2 channels for minimized interference and low power indication. For complete reassurance.

        Simply hear your baby

        Belt clip for hands-free monitoring

        Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing

        Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.

        Minimum interference from other monitors

        Minimum interference from other monitors.

        Ensures secure reception in and around house

        Ensures secure reception in and around house.

        Adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation

        Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.

        Belt clip for hands free roaming

        The handy belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          40.675 - 40.690 MHz
          Pilot tone
          Analogue
          Maximum range
          150  m
          Number of channels
          2

        • Convenience

          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          2 x 9V DC 200mA
          Batteries
          4 x AA baby unit not incl.
          Belt clip
          Belt clip on parent unit
          User manual
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Power

          Operating time on battery
          12  hour(s)

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 0 - 6 months
          • 6 - 12 months

