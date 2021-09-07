2 year warranty
New
Lets your little one’s skin breathe
Soothing and breathable with large airholes. 9 out of 10 parents agree: Philips Avent ultra air pacifiers are comfortable for my little one.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who’s taking care of baby. Now 80% plant-based.*
Lets your baby’s skin breathe
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
6-18m
Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.
Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.
4.6
of 5
1702
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Sara222
07/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great for teething
My toddler loves these dummies soothes her gums when teething and great to drift off to sleep.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Banana23433
06/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brilliant
I love that its the only dummy my reflux baby will have
Pros
Comes in case , love the feel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Momof4babies1
06/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great little dummies
I absolutely love these dummies, my newborn took to them immediately and appeared to be comforted by them. The design is so cute too. I would buy. Them again and I will recommend them
Pros
Brilliant, soft, soothing
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2020-08-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2020-08-06
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.