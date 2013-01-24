Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      Philips Avent Breast pads

SCF155

Comfort with confidence

Philips AVENT Washable Breast Pads SCF155/06 have a brushed cotton lining which is soft and gentle and features an absorbent layer which draws moisture away from the skin behind a leakproof liner.

        Comfort with confidence

        Extra soft and absorbent breast pads

        • Washable

        Extra soft and absorbent

        Absorbent padding draws moisture away from the skin and traps it behind a leakproof liner.

        Anti slip with adhesive tapes

        Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

        Developed with breastfeeding expert

        Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

        Hygienic

        Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

        Reusable with soft brushed cotton lining

        Brushed cotton lining – soft and gentle against the skin. Machine washable and dryable.

        Soft with discreet, contoured shape

        The Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to discretely wearing under your clothing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Washable breast pad
          6  pcs
          Laundry bag
          1  pcs

        • Design

          Feminine appearance
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          No leakage
          Absorbent padding

        • Maximum comfort

          Anti-slip
          Lace outer layer

        • Silky soft feel

          Brushed cotton lining
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

