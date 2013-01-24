Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Warms anywhere, anytime
For times when you need to feed your baby on the go, this bottle warmer makes it possible to warm your milk anytime, anywhere. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and bottles can be warmed within 2.5minutes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Warms anywhere, anytime
For times when you need to feed your baby on the go, this bottle warmer makes it possible to warm your milk anytime, anywhere. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and bottles can be warmed within 2.5minutes. See all benefits
Warms anywhere, anytime
For times when you need to feed your baby on the go, this bottle warmer makes it possible to warm your milk anytime, anywhere. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and bottles can be warmed within 2.5minutes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Warms anywhere, anytime
For times when you need to feed your baby on the go, this bottle warmer makes it possible to warm your milk anytime, anywhere. Boiled water in the thermos flask stays hot for up to 6 hours and bottles can be warmed within 2.5minutes. See all benefits