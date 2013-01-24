Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF287
    Avent
    The easiest way to sterilize effectively
      Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

      SCF287
      The easiest way to sterilize effectively

      With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

      Suggested retail price: $199.00

        The easiest way to sterilize effectively

        Adjustable size and dishwasher basket

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
        • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
        • Adjustable 4-in-1 design
        4-in-1 modular sterilizer design

        4-in-1 modular sterilizer design

        The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the sterilizer.

        Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        The sterilizing cyle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the sterilizer automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.

        Integrated display shows progress

        Integrated display shows progress

        The sterilizer features an integrated display to show how the sterilizing cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.

        Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

        Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

        With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.

        Spacious design

        Spacious design

        Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.

        Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

        The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Turkey

        • What is included

          Classic Bottle 4oz
          1  pcs
          Newborn pacifier
          1  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Electric steam sterilizer
          1 pcs

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          Yes

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          650  W
          Voltage
          50-60Hz
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

