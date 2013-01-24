Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF287
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        The easiest way to sterilize effectively

        Adjustable size and dishwasher basket

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
        • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
        • Adjustable 4-in-1 design
        Integrated display shows progress

        Integrated display shows progress

        The sterilizer features an integrated display to show how the sterilizing cycle is progressing. It also lets you know when the bottles have cooled down and are safe to remove.

        Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

        The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Turkey

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          50-60Hz

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        • What is included

          Newborn pacifier
          1  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4oz
          1  pcs

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          650  W
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

        • What is included

          Electric steam sterilizer
          1 pcs

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          Yes

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

