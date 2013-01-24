Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Single electronic breast pump

    SCF292/01
    Avent
    Avent
    Designed for Comfort
      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      SCF292/01
      Designed for Comfort

      Our unique pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      Designed for Comfort

      Designed for Comfort

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      Designed for Comfort

        Designed for Comfort

        Inspired by nature

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        By mains power, battery power and manual

        By mains power, battery power and manual

        In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.

        Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

        Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

        Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

        More milk, naturally

        More milk, naturally

        Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          100 - 240  V

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Electronic Breast Pump
          1
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (260 ml/ 9 oz)
          1  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          2  pcs
          Battery pack
          1  pcs
          Mains power lead
          1
          Manual pump parts for when power is not available
          1
          Spare parts
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

