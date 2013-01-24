Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Nutrient-preserving bottle warmer

    SCF356/00
    Avent
    3 Awards
    Avent
    Helps preserving nutrients & vitamins of your milk
      Philips Avent Nutrient-preserving bottle warmer

      SCF356/00
      Helps preserving nutrients & vitamins of your milk

      This Philips Avent baby bottle warmer helps preserve the nutrients and vitamins of your breast milk by using gentle warming technology. An integrated sensor tracks and controls the milk temperature, preventing overheating and hot spots. See all benefits

        Helps preserving nutrients & vitamins of your milk

        Safe and gentle warming without overheating

        • Safe warming, no overheating
        • Automatic keep warm & shutoff
        • Gentle defrosting
        • Warms baby food too
        Gentle warming technology

        Gentle warming technology

        This bottle warmer uses gentle warming technology. This circulates the milk, warming it gently and evenly and preventing hot spots. No hotspots means you can always be confident that your baby is enjoying perfectly warmed milk, safely.

        Sensor tracking for no overheating or hot spots

        Sensor tracking for no overheating or hot spots

        The integrated sensor tracks and controls the milk temperature to ensure safe warming at all times with no hot spots or overheating

        Intelligent progress indicator

        Intelligent progress indicator

        The bottle warmer features an clever light progress indicator to let you know when the milk is ready in an easy way.

        Automatic keep warm and shut off functions

        Automatic keep warm and shut off functions

        The baby bottle warmer features automatic keep warm and shut off functions to keep the milk at exactly the right temperature for 20 minutes before switching itself off.

        Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

        Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

        The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

        The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

        Warms milk to the temperature your baby prefers

        Warms milk to the temperature your baby prefers

        Multiple warming settings are provided to warm the milk to different end temperatures catering to your baby’s preferences.

        Use to warm baby food too

        As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxHxD)
          160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
          Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
          175 x 185 x 160  mm

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Europe
          Produced in
          China

        • What is included

          Bottle warmer
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          All

        • Product Material

          ABS
          Yes
          PP
          Yes

            • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.

