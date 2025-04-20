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  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe
  • Lets your little one’s skin breathe

Philips Avent Pacifierultra air Nighttime

SCF376/26

4.6

| (588) Reviews | 98% recommend this product

Lets your little one’s skin breathe

Soothing and breathable with large airholes. 9 out of 10 parents agree: Philips Avent ultra air pacifiers are comfortable for my little one.** And they glow in the dark, so comfort and relief are always easy to find. Now 80% plant-based.*

See all benefits

Easy to find in the dark

Lets your little one’s skin breathe

  • Glow-in-the-dark cap

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 0-6m

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

588

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2

20/04/2025

Australia

Australia

Love the glow

These are lifesavers! We tried many dummies that bub wouldn’t take, and some he did take but wouldn’t stay in his mouth. These are so light they stay in most of the time, and the glowing is so handy at night time when you can’t see!

Pros

Glows, comes in a case, affordable, lightweight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/17 Pacifier

Date of Use 2024-03-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra air SCF376/17 Pacifier

Date of Use 2024-03-20

03/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for my daughter

A great pair of dummies which glow in the dark so brightly so perfect for hunting for in the middle of the night! Comes in a great little box for convenient when it comes to sterilising the dummies

Pros

Quick and simple to sterilise

Cons

None!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

02/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for finding in the night

Everything about the air soother was perfect the handy little pot they came in which doubled up as a steriliser was perfect for using when out and about.my grand daughter took to these soothers well. After a small charge up in sunlight during the day they were perfect for finding in the middle of the night on the dreaded lost dummy moment. I would definitely purchase these again and recommend them to friends and family.

Pros

Easy to find in the night

Cons

Remembering to put in sunlight during the day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-08-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-08-02

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Disclaimers

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).

  2. Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).

  3. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).

  4. Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.