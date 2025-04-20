2 year warranty
New
Lets your little one’s skin breathe
Soothing and breathable with large airholes. 9 out of 10 parents agree: Philips Avent ultra air pacifiers are comfortable for my little one.** And they glow in the dark, so comfort and relief are always easy to find. Now 80% plant-based.*
Glow-in-the-dark cap
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
0-6m
Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.
Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.
4.6
of 5
587
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
annabellejjulia
20/04/2025
Australia
Love the glow
These are lifesavers! We tried many dummies that bub wouldn’t take, and some he did take but wouldn’t stay in his mouth. These are so light they stay in most of the time, and the glowing is so handy at night time when you can’t see!
Pros
Glows, comes in a case, affordable, lightweight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF376/17 Pacifier
Date of Use 2024-03-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra air SCF376/17 Pacifier
Date of Use 2024-03-20
NB13
03/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect for my daughter
A great pair of dummies which glow in the dark so brightly so perfect for hunting for in the middle of the night! Comes in a great little box for convenient when it comes to sterilising the dummies
Pros
Quick and simple to sterilise
Cons
None!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
Que560
02/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect for finding in the night
Everything about the air soother was perfect the handy little pot they came in which doubled up as a steriliser was perfect for using when out and about.my grand daughter took to these soothers well. After a small charge up in sunlight during the day they were perfect for finding in the middle of the night on the dreaded lost dummy moment. I would definitely purchase these again and recommend them to friends and family.
Pros
Easy to find in the night
Cons
Remembering to put in sunlight during the day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2021-08-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
Date of Use 2021-08-02
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.