    Philips Avent

    Electric breast pump Premium Plus

    SCF394/11
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
      Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

      Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum & gently adapts to your nipple size & shape

        Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

        Natural motion technology for quicker milk flow*

        Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

        Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*

        One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

        Express without leaning forward

        Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable double electric).

        Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalized experience.

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

        Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design.

        Rechargeable battery for pumping on the go

        Express on-the-go without having to worry about a power supply. Our rechargeable battery comes with a micro-USB adapter and lasts up to 3 sessions on a single full charge.

        Minimal parts and intuitive setup

        Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

        Memory function

        Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

        Pause/Play function

        If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.

        Breast pump bag and pouch

        Use the tailor-made bag and insulation pouch to take your pump with you and minimise bulk.

        Display to keep track of time

        Track how long you express on each breast, and your total pumping time with the digital timer display.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Easy cleaning & assembly
          • quiet motor
          • memory function
          • rechargeable battery
          • motor display
          • travel bag & pouch

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Teat
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone
          Breast pump
          BPA-free* (food contact parts only)

        • What is included

          Travel bag
          1 pcs
          4oz Bottle with 0m+ nipple
          2 pcs
          Disposable breast pads
          2 pcs
          Expression kit
          2 pcs
          Insulation pouch
          1 pcs
          Micro-USB adapter
          1 pcs
          Motor unit (Rechargeable)
          1 pcs
          Sealing disc
          2 pcs

        • Power

          Mains voltage
          100 - 240 V

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Settings
          • 16 expression levels
          • 8 stimulation levels
          Soft & adaptive cushion
          Gentle stimulation

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Regulatory information
            Product risks
            • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
            • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
            • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
            • Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

