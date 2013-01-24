Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Straw Cups

    SCF797/00
    Avent
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Easily replace the straw as needed Easily replace the straw as needed Easily replace the straw as needed
      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      SCF797/00
      1 Awards

      Easily replace the straw as needed

      The Philips Avent Bendy replacement straw set includes 2 straws. The set is perfect for replacing a lost part, or updating the straw to keep the cup clean and hygienic for use any time! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $8.90

        Easily replace the straw as needed

        Keep your straw cup perfectly in shape!

        • Replacement straw set
        • 2-pack
        Suitable for all Bendy Straw Cups

        Suitable for all Bendy Straw Cups

        Use as in pack for 10oz Bendy Straw Cups. For 7oz straw cups, use household scissors to shorten the straw by 3cm. For easy measurement, check the side of the packaging.

        Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

        Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

        The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.

        Soft silicone straw with integrated anti-leak valve

        Soft silicone straw with integrated anti-leak valve

        The soft silicone straw is built with an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent mess.

        Dishwasher safe

        Dishwasher safe

        The replacement straw is dishwasher safe for convenience.

        Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

        Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child's development. We support children's journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Two replacement straws
          suitable for 7oz and 10oz cup

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

