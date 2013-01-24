Search terms
Easily replace the straw as needed
The Philips Avent Bendy replacement straw set includes 2 straws. The set is perfect for replacing a lost part, or updating the straw to keep the cup clean and hygienic for use any time! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Use as in pack for 10oz Bendy Straw Cups. For 7oz straw cups, use household scissors to shorten the straw by 3cm. For easy measurement, check the side of the packaging.
The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.
The soft silicone straw is built with an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent mess.
The replacement straw is dishwasher safe for convenience.
Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child's development. We support children's journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.
