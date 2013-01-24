Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Compact, effective sterilization
Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer enables you to sterilize standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Compact, effective sterilization
Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer enables you to sterilize standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step. See all benefits
Compact, effective sterilization
Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer enables you to sterilize standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Compact, effective sterilization
Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer enables you to sterilize standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step. See all benefits