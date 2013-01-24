Home
    Bluetooth Headset

    SHB1700/97
    • Crystal clear talk with 2 Mic Noise Cancelation Crystal clear talk with 2 Mic Noise Cancelation Crystal clear talk with 2 Mic Noise Cancelation
      -{discount-value}

      Crystal clear talk with 2 Mic Noise Cancelation

      Talk and Music with Voice Alert, Voice command and Supporting multiple devices See all benefits

      Talk and Music with Voice Alert, Voice command and Supporting multiple devices See all benefits

      Crystal clear talk with 2 Mic Noise Cancelation

      Talk and Music with Voice Alert, Voice command and Supporting multiple devices See all benefits

        Crystal clear talk with 2 Mic Noise Cancelation

        • In-ear
        • Black

        Bluetooth HSP/HFP compliant - Universal

        Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Handsfree Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under license.

        Wireless call management

        Manage your call without using your mobile phone. This includes call aceptance, rejection, voice dial and redial. Voice dial and redial have to be supported by your mobile phone.

        Bluetooth enabled wireless handsfree talking

        Using your cellphone without a headset can be inconvenient and unsafe. In many locations it is also illegal while driving. Wired handsfree kits add the hassle of a cable. A Bluetooth headset replaces the cable with a short range wireless Bluetooth connection, so your hands are free and your freedom to move is not hampered by a cable. Because the transmitted energy close to your head is much lower than that radiated from your mobile phone Bluetooth also decreases potential risks associated with cellphone radiation.

        Bluetooth® Stereo (A2DP compliant)

        This Philips device fully supports Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP). A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) compliance enables this headset to receive stereo music from any Bluetooth device that is A2DP compliant. Therefore you can use this headset with any compatible mobile phone, PC, Bluetooth adapter, MP3 player etc. that supports A2DP.

        Clear, echo free calls

        Enjoy clear, echo free calls with the headsets' highly sensitive microphone and smart acoustic design.

        Ergonomic earhook

        The ergonomic earhooks size can be adapted in various steps to fit your ears, which will not only increase comfort but also ensure a safe fixture. In addtion the earhook can be adapted to acomodate both left- and right-ear wearing styles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • handsfree
          • headset
          Bluetooth version
          4.0
          Maximum range
          up to 33 feet / 10

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          yes
          Call management
          • Answer / End call
          • Call transfer
          • Last number redial
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject call
          • Switch between call and music
          • Voice dial

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Li-polymer
          Rechargeable
          yes
          Power supply headset
          via USB adapter
          Standby time
          up to 220  hour(s)
          Talk time
          up to 6  hour(s)

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Earhook (optional)
          • Quick start guide
          • USB charging cable

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 48027 1
          Gross weight
          0.602  kg
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          20.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.216  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          0.386  kg
          Width
          19  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 48025 7
          Gross weight
          3.9  kg
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          60.5  cm
          Nett weight
          1.296  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Tare weight
          2.604  kg
          Width
          22  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.1  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 48024 0
          Gross weight
          0.077  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.036  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.041  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.1  cm
          Height
          5.5  cm
          Weight
          0.031  kg
          Width
          1.6  cm

