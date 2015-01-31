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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC8535/79

4

| (4) Reviews

Wireless freedom, clear sound

With Philips wireless headphones, you can enjoy your music wirelessly at home. It will tuned automatically for best reception, provide the best listening experience at home.

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Wireless freedom, clear sound

  • Over-ear

  • Silver

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Preformed soft ear-cushions ensure a comfortable fit

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2

31/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good stuff, awesome sound

I'm really happy with this purchase. I use it daily at work. It does tend to reduce most loud-ish noises in the factory, which allows you to enjoy your music better. However i had to modify the bit going round the head so that they wouldn't fall when working with my head leaning forward.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good comfortable headphones

It does what it says on the cans :-), a good all round wire free set of head phones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

25/07/2016

Philippines

Philippines

Very nice

Been looking for wireless head set for TV and I finally found one, thanks to Philips. it's very nice and the sound is clear to hear. Moreover, I can adjust the volume louder than ever before to hear the voices more on a movie. Only I have a big ear and wearing it for too long hurts my outer ear or pinna, but for me the overall review of this product is amazing and would recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones

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