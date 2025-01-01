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Discontinued

FM wireless headphone

SHC8680/61

LIghtweight wireless receiver

Wear the ultimate personal wireless HiFi headphone and enjoy music, movies and TV in comfort. This new format, with in-ear headphone, no headband or neckband and a separate receiver, redefines listening pleasure and freedom of movement.

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LIghtweight wireless receiver

Absence of a headband means no hassles with your hairstyle

This is the only wireless headphone that does not mess up your hair!

Providing tangle-free cable storage.

An easy accessable storage area in the transmitter allows for the headphone along with its cable to be stored.

Treble and bass boost let you optimise the sound

Enjoy the most natural sound reproduction for your choice of music by boosting the treble and bass.

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