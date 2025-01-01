2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC8680/61
LIghtweight wireless receiver
Wear the ultimate personal wireless HiFi headphone and enjoy music, movies and TV in comfort. This new format, with in-ear headphone, no headband or neckband and a separate receiver, redefines listening pleasure and freedom of movement.
This is the only wireless headphone that does not mess up your hair!
An easy accessable storage area in the transmitter allows for the headphone along with its cable to be stored.
Enjoy the most natural sound reproduction for your choice of music by boosting the treble and bass.
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