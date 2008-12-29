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    • Bass Vents Bass Vents Bass Vents

      Earbud headphones

      SHE1350/00

      Bass Vents

      With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.

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      Earbud headphones
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      Bass Vents

      for enhanced sound

      • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
      • Earbud

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

      14.8 mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 14.8 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Frequency response
        10 - 22 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        14.8  mm
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1  m

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 33604 2
        Length
        43  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        96
        Width
        25  cm
        Gross weight
        2.58  kg
        Height
        21  cm
        Nett weight
        1.056  kg
        Tare weight
        1.524  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        20.6  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        12  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.264  kg
        Gross weight
        0.552  kg
        Tare weight
        0.288  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 33603 5

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        11.6  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        8.4  cm
        Depth
        2.7  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 33602 8
        Gross weight
        0.02  kg
        Nett weight
        0.011  kg
        Tare weight
        0.009  kg

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        13.5 cm*3.2 cm*17.5 cm
        Weight
        0.011  kg

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