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Discontinued

SHE1355WT Earbud headphones with mic

SHE1355WT/00

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Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

Integrated microphone & call button

Integrated microphone & call button

With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

14.8 mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 14.8 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

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