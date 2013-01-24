Home
      Bass sound

      With 15mm speakers, these earbud headphones are valued for the bass sound. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps for long hours of comfort listening. Sensitive microphones and easy control for talking on your mobile phone.

        Bass sound

        Play music and talk

        • Blue
        Integrated microphone & call button

        Integrated microphone & call button

        With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

        Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

        Slim cap is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear securely and comfortable for earbud lovers.

        Extra 3.5mm plug for Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung

        Extra 3.5mm stereo connector for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Samsung

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          107 dB
          Speaker diameter
          15 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.0 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Type of cable
          Copper
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Depth
          2.1  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 71531 6
          Gross weight
          0.039  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.016  kg
          Tare weight
          0.023  kg
          Width
          9.7  cm
          Depth
          0.8  inch
          Gross weight
          0.086  lb
          Height
          6.9  inch
          Nett weight
          0.035  lb
          Tare weight
          0.051  lb
          Width
          3.8  inch
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.513  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          39  cm
          Nett weight
          0.384  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          1.129  kg
          Width
          17  cm
          Gross weight
          3.336  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71531 3
          Height
          9.8  inch
          Length
          15.4  inch
          Nett weight
          0.847  lb
          Tare weight
          2.489  lb
          Width
          6.7  inch

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.155  kg
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          18.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.048  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.107  kg
          Width
          7.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.342  lb
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71531 0
          Height
          4.1  inch
          Length
          7.3  inch
          Nett weight
          0.106  lb
          Tare weight
          0.236  lb
          Width
          3.0  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          0.5  inch
          Depth
          1.25  cm
          Height
          2.1  cm
          Height
          0.8  inch
          Weight
          0.016  kg
          Weight
          0.035  lb
          Width
          0.6  inch
          Width
          1.6  cm

