Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?
Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.
8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp, clear sound
The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.
Oval acoustic tube. Comfort and passive noise isolation
The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.
In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls
Take a call, pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.
Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
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