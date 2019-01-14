  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Rock your style Rock your style Rock your style

      1000 series In ear headphones with mic

      SHE2405PP/00

      Rock your style

      Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      1000 series
      - {discount-value}

      1000 series

      In ear headphones with mic

      Total

      recurring payment

      Rock your style

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • integrated mic
      • Pink & purple
      • In-ear

      Bright color-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing

      Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.

      8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp, clear sound

      The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.

      Oval acoustic tube. Comfort and passive noise isolation

      The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.

      In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls

      Take a call, pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        120cm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        19.7  cm
        Gross weight
        1.298  kg
        Height
        16.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98171 6
        Nett weight
        0.336  kg
        Tare weight
        0.962  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.042  kg
        Gross weight
        0.134  kg
        Tare weight
        0.092  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 98171 3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.2  cm
        Width
        5.2  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 98171 9
        Gross weight
        0.036  kg
        Nett weight
        0.014  kg
        Tare weight
        0.022  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Pink-purple

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.