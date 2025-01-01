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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn ear headphones with mic

SHE2405WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink-purple
Pink-purple
White
White

Rock your style

Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?

See all benefits

Rock your style

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • integrated mic

  • White

  • In-ear

Earbud covers in small, medium, and large, for a perfect fit

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

Oval acoustic tube. Comfort and passive noise isolation

The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.

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