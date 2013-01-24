Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Mix & Match
In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and interchangeable earpiece caps for a personal touch.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Mix & Match
In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and interchangeable earpiece caps for a personal touch.
Mix & Match
In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and interchangeable earpiece caps for a personal touch.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Mix & Match
In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and interchangeable earpiece caps for a personal touch.
In-Ear Headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
Choose one of the three interchangeable earpiece cap sets, each with different styling and colours, to suit your taste and mood.
Sound
Connectivity
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions