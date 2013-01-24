Home
      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and interchangeable earpiece caps for a personal touch.

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and interchangeable earpiece caps for a personal touch.

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and interchangeable earpiece caps for a personal touch.

        Mix & Match

        5 sets of interchangeable caps

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

        Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Choose the interchangeable cap that matches your style

        Choose one of the three interchangeable earpiece cap sets, each with different styling and colours, to suit your taste and mood.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.442  kg
          Height
          11.8  cm
          Length
          18.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.114  kg
          Tare weight
          0.328  kg
          Width
          18  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 32823 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          7.951  kg
          Height
          51.2  cm
          Length
          39  cm
          Nett weight
          1.824  kg
          Tare weight
          6.127  kg
          Width
          38.2  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 32824 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          96

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.052  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.019  kg
          Tare weight
          0.033  kg
          Width
          10  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 32822 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

