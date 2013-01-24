Home
      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, and natural sound.

        Colour Tunes

        Distinctive colour for matching

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

        Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.5 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.0 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.2222  kg
          Height
          5.9  cm
          Length
          30.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0666  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1556  kg
          Width
          9.8  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58523 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.0488  kg
          Height
          13.4  cm
          Length
          31.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.2664  kg
          Tare weight
          0.7824  kg
          Width
          21.3  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58522 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.0252  kg
          Nett weight
          0.0111  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0141  kg
          Width
          5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70706 9
          Height
          17  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

