  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3000WT/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE3000WT/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Extra bass

      With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps ensure long hours comfort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $14.90

      In-Ear Headphones

      Extra bass

      With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps ensure long hours comfort. See all benefits

      Extra bass

      With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps ensure long hours comfort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $14.90

      In-Ear Headphones

      Extra bass

      With 15mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomics design with slim rubberized caps ensure long hours comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headphones

        In-Ear Headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Extra bass

        Unique slim cap design for ergo fit

        • White
        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        15mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

        Slim cap earbud design for best comfort fit

        Slim cap is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear securely and comfortable for earbud lovers.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

        The ultra soft rubber material on the rubber caps are sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          1,65  cm
          Height
          2,3  cm
          Depth
          1,5  cm
          Weight
          0,0118  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          115  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Height
          17,3  cm
          Width
          5  cm
          Depth
          2,5  cm
          Nett weight
          0,0118  kg
          Gross weight
          0,026  kg
          Tare weight
          0,0142  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 71144 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          33  cm
          Width
          19,1  cm
          Height
          14  cm
          Nett weight
          0,2832  kg
          Gross weight
          1,077  kg
          Tare weight
          0,7938  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71144 5

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18,3  cm
          Width
          8  cm
          Height
          6,2  cm
          Nett weight
          0,0354  kg
          Gross weight
          0,1135  kg
          Tare weight
          0,0781  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71144 2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.