      The ultra small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits

      The ultra small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits

      The ultra small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits

      The ultra small in-ear design from this Philips SHE3501PP/00 headphone with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for bass sound. See all benefits

        Bass sound

        Compact earphones with soft caps

        • Purple
        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          1,3  cm
          Width
          0,5  inch
          Height
          2,1  cm
          Height
          0,8  inch
          Depth
          1,3  cm
          Depth
          0,5  inch
          Weight
          0,01  kg
          Weight
          0,022  lb

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0,208  kg
          Height
          10,5  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Nett weight
          0,06  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          0,148  kg
          Width
          7  cm
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71540 2
          Gross weight
          0,458  lb
          Height
          4,1  inch
          Length
          7,1  inch
          Nett weight
          0,132  lb
          Tare weight
          0,326  lb
          Width
          2,8  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1,041  kg
          Height
          12,5  cm
          Length
          30  cm
          Nett weight
          0,24  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0,801  kg
          Width
          19,5  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71540 5
          Gross weight
          2,295  lb
          Height
          4,9  inch
          Length
          11,8  inch
          Nett weight
          0,529  lb
          Tare weight
          1,766  lb
          Width
          7,7  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy
          Depth
          2,6  cm
          Gross weight
          0,028  kg
          Height
          17,25  cm
          Nett weight
          0,01  kg
          Tare weight
          0,018  kg
          Width
          5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 71540 8
          Depth
          1,0  inch
          Gross weight
          0,062  lb
          Height
          6,8  inch
          Nett weight
          0,022  lb
          Tare weight
          0,040  lb
          Width
          2,0  inch

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Type
          Dynamic
          Frequency response
          12 - 22,500  Hz

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes ear caps transparent

